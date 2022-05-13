Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HIBRF remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Friday. Hibernia REIT has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

