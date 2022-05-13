HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 10,363 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

