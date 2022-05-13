HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,368 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 914.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,258,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Oshkosh by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,543 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

