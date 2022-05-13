HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,940 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 644.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.90 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.92.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

