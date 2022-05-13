HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 113,505 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

JPHY stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

