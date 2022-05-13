HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,312 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.62 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

