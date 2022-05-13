HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 55,403 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

