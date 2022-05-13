HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,814 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $939.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.05. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

