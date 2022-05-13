HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,462,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $629.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

