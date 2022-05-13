HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.10% of MSD Acquisition worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in MSD Acquisition by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MSDA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.