Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ HIMX traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

