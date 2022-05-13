HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.79 Million

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to post $79.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $74.40 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $86.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $317.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $331.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.00 million, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 162,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,539. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $733.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 132,270 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

