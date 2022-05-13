Horizen Trading 36.8% Lower This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.38 or 0.00071200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $264.70 million and approximately $37.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00325442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00063016 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,056 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

