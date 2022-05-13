Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Horizon Global stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Horizon Global Co. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.