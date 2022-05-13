Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.52

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.7417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.74.

About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

