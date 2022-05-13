HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $93.41

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.41 and last traded at $93.41, with a volume of 55905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

