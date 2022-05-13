Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.82.

HBM opened at C$6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.25. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.48 and a twelve month high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.31%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

