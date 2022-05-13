Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Down 0%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 1,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,296,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter.

