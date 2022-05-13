iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAFNF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of iA Financial stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.