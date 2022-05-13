iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.2 days.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, reaching $45.31. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.94.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

