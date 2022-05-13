IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Cut to D at TheStreet

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.