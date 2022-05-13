IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $127.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 290,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.