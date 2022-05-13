IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 512.30 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

