ICHI (ICHI) 1-Day Volume Tops $154,005.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. ICHI has a total market cap of $14.72 million and $154,005.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00010413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00544355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 164.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00035732 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,053.88 or 1.97347139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,645,654 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

