ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $17.45. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 49,320 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
