ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $17.45. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 49,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

