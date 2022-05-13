ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 750 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ICUI opened at $174.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.19 and its 200 day moving average is $226.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 67,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in ICU Medical by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

