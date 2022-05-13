ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 750 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ICUI opened at $174.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.19 and its 200 day moving average is $226.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.
About ICU Medical (Get Rating)
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
