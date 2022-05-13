IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 170.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

IDYA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,942. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $6,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 278,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

