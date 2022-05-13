IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 170.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

IDYA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,942. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $6,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 278,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.