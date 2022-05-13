IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Shares of IDBA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.79. 3,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.49. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

