IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,242 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.06% of IDEX worth $189,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $186.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,478. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average is $210.81.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

