IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $69,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,342,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,357,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in IDEX by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IDEX by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $184.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

