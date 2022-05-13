IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $184.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.