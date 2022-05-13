IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.10.
Shares of IEX opened at $184.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
