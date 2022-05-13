IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Reduced by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

Shares of IDXX traded up $14.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.18. The company had a trading volume of 833,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,541. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.66 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

