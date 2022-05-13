Idle Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,693.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $31,693.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00527359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,906.25 or 1.95416604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,086,154 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

