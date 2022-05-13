iMe Lab (LIME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $402,677.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $402,677.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00537258 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,406.29 or 2.05563171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.