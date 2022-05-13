IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $1,786.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,776.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.32) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.32) to GBX 1,845 ($22.75) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.27) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,860 ($22.93) in a report on Monday.
OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$31.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. IMI has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.
About IMI (Get Rating)
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
