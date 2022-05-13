Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.79.

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.10. 467,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$69.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

