Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.79.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$61.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.50%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.