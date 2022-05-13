Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$72.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.79.
TSE IMO opened at C$61.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.
About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.