Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 1,885 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.69. The stock had a trading volume of 518,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,404. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.