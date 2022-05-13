Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 64,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 145,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,056,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,425,563. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

