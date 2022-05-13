Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.13. 1,199,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,250,316. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

