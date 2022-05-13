Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

