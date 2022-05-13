Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 155 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

DIS stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. 1,022,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,849,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.