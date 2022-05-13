Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,917 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $147.67. 4,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

