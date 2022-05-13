Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $26,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $20.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.93. 16,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.