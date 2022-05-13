Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,450. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

