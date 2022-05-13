Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.17. 25,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

