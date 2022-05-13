Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,054 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,605 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,480 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,222. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.