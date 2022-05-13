Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $6.99 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 464,684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 515.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 199,928 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.