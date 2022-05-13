InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT Lowered to $3.90

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $645.06 million, a PE ratio of 158.67 and a beta of 1.51. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

