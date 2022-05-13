Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Axel Bolte purchased 67,750 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,141.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 1,070,000 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,519,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,247 in the last ninety days. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

