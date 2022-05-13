Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of INZY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period.
About Inozyme Pharma (Get Rating)
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
